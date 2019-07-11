Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United battle Premier League elite for wonderkid forward, Leeds target 'eager' for England move, Swansea City home in on Spurs starlet

The 2019/20 Championship kicks off in less than a month, and the division's sides continue to scramble to snap up their summer recruits.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Derby County are eager to land Arsenal midfielder Krystian Bielik, who is set to go on loan again this season. (Daily Telegraph)

1. Rams look to loan Arsenal ace

Derby County are eager to land Arsenal midfielder Krystian Bielik, who is set to go on loan again this season. (Daily Telegraph)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is said to be a target of Aston Villa, should they fail to land Stoke City stopper Jack Butland. (Football League World)

2. Aston Villa keeping tabs on Boro stopper

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is said to be a target of Aston Villa, should they fail to land Stoke City stopper Jack Butland. (Football League World)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Manchester City are homing in on West Bromwich Albion's 16-year-old forward Morgan Rogers, who is set to cost around 4 million. (Sky Sports)

3. Citizens targetting latest Baggies wonderkid

Manchester City are homing in on West Bromwich Albion's 16-year-old forward Morgan Rogers, who is set to cost around 4 million. (Sky Sports)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brentford's powerhouse defender Ezri Konsa, who is said to have undergone a medical ahead of a 12m move. (Sky Sports)

4. Powerhouse defender closes in on Premier League switch

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brentford's powerhouse defender Ezri Konsa, who is said to have undergone a medical ahead of a 12m move. (Sky Sports)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3