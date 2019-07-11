Championship rumours: Leeds United battle Premier League elite for wonderkid forward, Leeds target 'eager' for England move, Swansea City home in on Spurs starlet The 2019/20 Championship kicks off in less than a month, and the division's sides continue to scramble to snap up their summer recruits. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Rams look to loan Arsenal ace Derby County are eager to land Arsenal midfielder Krystian Bielik, who is set to go on loan again this season. (Daily Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Aston Villa keeping tabs on Boro stopper Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is said to be a target of Aston Villa, should they fail to land Stoke City stopper Jack Butland. (Football League World) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Citizens targetting latest Baggies wonderkid Manchester City are homing in on West Bromwich Albion's 16-year-old forward Morgan Rogers, who is set to cost around 4 million. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Powerhouse defender closes in on Premier League switch Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brentford's powerhouse defender Ezri Konsa, who is said to have undergone a medical ahead of a 12m move. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3