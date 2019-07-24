Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United battle Newcastle for £15m defender, Leeds enter race for West Ham striker, Middlesbrough eye ex-Chelsea man

The 2019/20 season is edging closer, and sides in the English second tier continue to up their efforts to recruit fresh faces.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Aston Villa could turn to Fulham's goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, as they continue to be frustrated in their hunt for a stopper. (Daily Mail)

Danny Cowley has stormed to the top of the bookies' odds to become the new Sheffield Wednesday boss, following a stellar 2018/19 season with Lincoln. (Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough are rumoured to be preparing to hijack Derby County's move for Todd Kane, who was released by Chelsea at the end of last season. (Hartlepool Mail)

QPR are keen on Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, as they look for some more muscle at the back. (Football League World)

