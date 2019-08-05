Championship rumours: Leeds United battle for Spurs powerhouse defender, Marcelo Bielsa hints at star player exit, Bristol City close in on £7m wonderkid The 2019/20 Championship season kicked off last weekend, with a number of thrilling matches getting the season under way in style. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Spurs up offer for Fulham starlet Tottenham Hotspur are set to offer former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Josh Onomah to Fulham, to sweeten a 30m deal for their teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Robins home in on French wonderkid Bristol City are set to confirm the signing of Monaco's wonderkid winger Han-Noah Massengo for a fee in the region of 7m, as the Robins continue their squad overhaul. (Bristol Post) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Royals pursue former Serie A stopper Reading are rumoured to be chasing Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael, who was released by Serie A side Sampdoria at the end of last season. (Calciomercato) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Owls to loan Portuguese striker Sheffield Wednesday are said to be willing to let Portugual international Lucas Joao leave on loan, despite him scoring in their 3-1 win over Reading on Saturday. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4