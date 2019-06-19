Championship rumours: Leeds United battle for Liverpool youngster, Whites get boost in defender pursuit, Rangers deny Derby approach for Steven Gerrard
The transfer rumour mill is continuing to churn away, as the new season rapidly approaches.
Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...
1. Peterborough ready to beat Bristol City to new signing
Bristol City look to have missed out on Colchester ace Frankie Kent, with Peterborough United in pole position to land the robust defender. (The Sun)
2. Owls eye powerhouse defender to strengthen back line
Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be chasing Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley, who played a pivotal role in his sides solid 11th place finish last season. (Football League World)
3. Hull City eye MK Dons star midfielder
Hull City are among a number of sides said to be interested in MK Dons midfielder Chuks Aneke, who starred in his sides successful promotion push last season. (Team Talk)
4. Terriers plot raid for Manchester United ace's cousin
Huddersfield Town are eyeing up a move for Austria Vienna left-back Boli Mbombo, who is the cousin of Manchester Uniteds Romelu Lukaku. (HITC)
