Championship rumours: Leeds United battle for Chelsea youngster, Burnley ready swoop for Leeds star, Derby close in on Liverpool ace

There's just under two weeks until the new season begins, and Championship sides continue to up their efforts to recruit fresh faces.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship

West Brom are said to be lining up a 5m bid for Amiens striker Moussa Konate, who has 32 caps for Senegal. (Football League World)

Blackburn Rovers will look to sign two new players next week, with Brighton stopper Christian Walton and Manchester City's Tosin Adarabioyo set to join. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Middlesbrough are jostling with Derby and Blackburn to loan exciting young winger Grady Diangana from West Ham. (Team Talk)

Gary Rowett (5/1), Lee Bullen (3/1) and Chris Coleman (5/4) are now the clear bookies' favourites for the Sheffield Wednesday job, following Steve Bruce's exit last week. (Sky Bet)

Burnley are believed to be lining up a move for Leeds stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, should they sell 10m-rated Tom Heaton to Aston Villa. (The 72)

Nottingham Forest are rumoured to be after striker Abel Hernandez, who is a free agent after leaving CSKA Moscow in May. (HITC)

Derby County have upped their efforts to re-sign Liverpool striker Harry Wilson temporarily, following an impressive loan spell at Pride Park last season. (PA)

Spurs are in pole position to land long-term target Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham, as he's set to snub offers from Inter and Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Express)

Leeds look set to miss out on a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Jake Clarke-Salter with Swansea City moving closer to a temporary deal for the defender. (Wales Online