Championship rumours: Leeds United battle AC Milan for midfield ace, Leeds receive double striker boost, Battle begins for latest Fulham wonderkid

The 2019/20 campaign is edging closer, and sides in the English second tier continue to up their efforts to recruit fresh faces for the new season.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Huddersfield Town are keeping tabs on Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah, who could be sold by the Blues this summer. (Goal)

Championship sides looking to loan Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe have some stiff competition, with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg said to be keen on a move. (Independent)

A host of European sides are said to be after Fulham wonderkid Matt O'Reilly, with Braga and Hertha Berlin among those after the 18-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Swansea City are believed to be chasing Watford defender Ben Wilmot, who spent the second half of last season with Udinese. (Wales Online)

