Championship rumours: Leeds United battle AC Milan for midfield ace, Leeds receive double striker boost, Battle begins for latest Fulham wonderkid The 2019/20 campaign is edging closer, and sides in the English second tier continue to up their efforts to recruit fresh faces for the new season. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Terriers eye Chelsea starlet Huddersfield Town are keeping tabs on Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah, who could be sold by the Blues this summer. (Goal) 2. Championship sides set to miss out on Arsenal ace Championship sides looking to loan Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe have some stiff competition, with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg said to be keen on a move. (Independent) 3. Race heats up for Fulham wonderkid A host of European sides are said to be after Fulham wonderkid Matt O'Reilly, with Braga and Hertha Berlin among those after the 18-year-old. (Sky Sports) 4. Swans keen on England U20 international Swansea City are believed to be chasing Watford defender Ben Wilmot, who spent the second half of last season with Udinese. (Wales Online)