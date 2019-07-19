Championship rumours: Leeds chase ex-Manchester United starlet, Whites approach Newcastle goalkeeper, Blackburn eye Manchester City youngster Championship teams are continuing to splash the cash on new summer signings, as they look to strengthen their sides for the upcoming campaign. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship.... 1. Swans monitor Chelsea youngster Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has suggested that his club are keen to bring in Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu on loan this summer. (Wales Online) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Forest renew interest in powerhouse defender Nottingham Forest are rumoured to have reignited their interest in Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo, following a failed approach in January (Football League World) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Baggies home in on Rotherham star West Bromwich Albion are believed to be on the verge of signing Rotherham's Semi Ajayi, after reportedly agreeing a 1.3m deal. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Wigan given go-ahead for Pompey swoop Wigan Athletic have moved closer to signing Portsmouth ace Jamal Lowe, after Pompey snapped up Marcus Harness from Burton as his replacement. (Portsmouth News) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3