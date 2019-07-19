Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds chase ex-Manchester United starlet, Whites approach Newcastle goalkeeper, Blackburn eye Manchester City youngster

Championship teams are continuing to splash the cash on new summer signings, as they look to strengthen their sides for the upcoming campaign.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship....

1. Swans monitor Chelsea youngster

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has suggested that his club are keen to bring in Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu on loan this summer. (Wales Online)
2. Forest renew interest in powerhouse defender

Nottingham Forest are rumoured to have reignited their interest in Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo, following a failed approach in January (Football League World)
3. Baggies home in on Rotherham star

West Bromwich Albion are believed to be on the verge of signing Rotherham's Semi Ajayi, after reportedly agreeing a 1.3m deal. (Daily Mail)
4. Wigan given go-ahead for Pompey swoop

Wigan Athletic have moved closer to signing Portsmouth ace Jamal Lowe, after Pompey snapped up Marcus Harness from Burton as his replacement. (Portsmouth News)
