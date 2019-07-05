Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Key Leeds United defender 'set to miss tour', duo battle for £12m Brentford ace, Sheffield Wednesday man 'joins Wolves'

Transfer window activity has gone up a gear in July so far, with a host of clubs spending big to bolster their sides.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson, who has been left out of the club's pre-season tour squad. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson, who has been left out of the club's pre-season tour squad. (Lancashire Telegraph)
Hull City are believed to be in advanced talks with former Peterborough United defender Ryan Taffazoli, who has recently become a free agent. (Football Insider)

Hull City are believed to be in advanced talks with former Peterborough United defender Ryan Taffazoli, who has recently become a free agent. (Football Insider)
Queens Park Rangers are eager to bring veteran defender Geoff Cameron back to Loftus Road, after a solid loan spell last season. (talkSPORT)

Queens Park Rangers are eager to bring veteran defender Geoff Cameron back to Loftus Road, after a solid loan spell last season. (talkSPORT)
Wolves and Fulham are set to battle it out for the signing of Brentford defender Ezri Konsa, who could be worth around 12m (West London Sport)

Wolves and Fulham are set to battle it out for the signing of Brentford defender Ezri Konsa, who could be worth around 12m (West London Sport)
