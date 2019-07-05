Championship rumours: Key Leeds United defender 'set to miss tour', duo battle for £12m Brentford ace, Sheffield Wednesday man 'joins Wolves' Transfer window activity has gone up a gear in July so far, with a host of clubs spending big to bolster their sides. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Rovers ready swoop for Rams midfielder Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson, who has been left out of the club's pre-season tour squad. (Lancashire Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Tigers look to snap up free agent Hull City are believed to be in advanced talks with former Peterborough United defender Ryan Taffazoli, who has recently become a free agent. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 3. QPR look to bring back loanee Queens Park Rangers are eager to bring veteran defender Geoff Cameron back to Loftus Road, after a solid loan spell last season. (talkSPORT) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Race heats up for powerhouse defender Wolves and Fulham are set to battle it out for the signing of Brentford defender Ezri Konsa, who could be worth around 12m (West London Sport) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3