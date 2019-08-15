Championship rumours: French wonderkid striker eyes Leeds United move, Turkish giants eye Nottingham Forest defender, ex-Swansea City ace targets move abroad Championship sides are busy gearing up for the third weekend of the season, as the sides towards the top end of the table look to rack up more precious points. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Terriers boss cool on exit talk Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert has claimed he has no fear of losing his job, despite failing his side failing to win any of their opening three matches this season. (BBC Sport) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Turkish giants eye Nottingham Forest man Turkish side Fenerbahce are said to be chasing Nottingham Forest defender Yohan Benalouane, who has five caps for the Tunisia national team. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Baggies striker linked with German return West Brom winger Oliver Burke could be set for another spell in the Bundesliga, after failing to break into the first team with the Baggies since his return from RB Leipzig. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Former Swansea ace targets move abroad Ex-Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is currently training with League Two side Newport County, as he looks to boost his fitness levels before securing a move abroad. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2