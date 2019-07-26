Championship rumours: Divisional rival look to hijack Leeds United deal, manager speaks out on Leeds target, Huddersfield demand £14m for star Championship rumours Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The 2019/20 season starts next week, and Championship sides are continuing to bolster their squads with new star signings. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... Wolves assistant manager Rui Silva is said to be the latest name to be considered for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job, as the Owls step up their efforts to appoint a new boss. (A Bola) Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers are the latest sides to be linked with former Chelsea defender Todd Kane, who was released by the Blues last month. (Football Insider) Sheffield Wednesday's interim boss Lee Bullen has claimed the club may be forced to sign a new goalkeeper, following an injury to second choice stopper Joe Wildsmith. (Sheffield Star) Huddersfield Town could be set to hold on to their talismanic midfielder Aaron Mooy, with a 14m asking price likely to ward off potential suitors. (Football League World) Birmingham City have emerged as surprise candidates to sign Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Ivan Sunjic, who has been linked with Leeds throughout the summer. (HITC) La Liga side Villarreal are understood to be moving closer to signing Fulham midfielder Zambo Anguissa, who joined the Cottagers only last summer. (Football Espana) Charlton are believed to have knocked back an offer for Middlesbrough for their star defender Anfernee Dijksteel, who is capped at youth level for the Netherlands. (Sky Sports) West Bromwich Albion are still believed to be keen to sign Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers, but face competition from Celtic. (Express & Star) Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has admitted he is unsure whether his club will keep Jamal Lowe, amid interest from Leeds United and Wigan. (Portsmouth News) Leeds United have stability and continuity but it’s all about promotion – David Prutton