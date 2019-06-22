Championship rumours: Aston Villa look to hijack Leeds United deal, Whites winger target eyes Bundesliga switch, Derby battle to keep Frank Lampard The transfer window has burst into life, with a flurry of transfers going through at the tail end of the week. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Aston Villa beat Bournemouth to England stopper Aston Villa appear to have beaten off competition from Bournemouth to sign Stoke City stopper Jack Butland, but will need to pay 20 million to sign him. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Magpies winger linked with Greek exit Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons could complete a switch to Greek side Panathinaikos, after showing signs of promise on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season. (Sheffield Star) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Fulham eye Championship goal machine Fulham are ready to make a 20m bid for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, who has built up a reputation as a Championship specialist in recent years. (Daily Express) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Cottagers starlet could leave for nothing next summer Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon could opt for a move to Serie A side Inter next summer, as he enters into the final year of his Cottagers contract. (Daily Mirror) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3