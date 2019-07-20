Championship rumour mill: Shock Premier League move for Leeds United stopper, Fulham set to land winger

Have your say

Championship teams are continuing to splash the cash on new summer signings, as they look to strengthen their sides for the upcoming campaign - here is the latest transfer talk from around the web.

Burnley are eyeing a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell with Sean Dyche wanting him as back up at Turf Moor to replace the outgoing Joe Hart and Tom Heaton. (Mirror)

Brighton's French winger Anthony Knockaert is set to move to Fulham - with the two clubs close to agreeing a fee. (Argus)

Derby County are interested in signing Watford's Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, 25, on loan. (Derby Telegraph)

Derby have made an ambitious bid to try and keep Liverpool star Harry Wilson for another year. (Star)

Phillip Cocu is ready to raid the Premier League for loan stars as he bids to build on the feel-good factor generated by Frank Lampard. (Telegraph)

Ex-Rangers star Charlie Adam is hoping to sign for a new club within next week after leaving Stoke City at the end of last season. (Sun)

Wolves are interested in signing highly-rated Benfica defender Ruben Dias. (Mirror)

Elsewhere...

Crystal Palace have reignited their interest in Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka - and could land him for just £5m. (Sun)

Sporting Lisbon are preparing themselves for the possibility that Bruno Fernandes will not be leaving this summer as Manchester United have been unwilling to meet his £63m price tag. (Star)

Tottenham have renewed their efforts to persuade Christian Eriksen to sign a new contract worth more than double his current £4m (£80k-per-week) salary. (Mail)

Manchester United, Everton and Paris St-Germain have contacted Juventus about signing 32-year-old France World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi. (Le Parisien)

Liverpool want Augsburg's German left-back Philipp Max, 25, as competition for Andy Robertson. (Sport)

Tottenham and West Ham are weighing up a move for 25-year-old Real Sociedad and Spain defender Diego Llorente. (El Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has performed a shock U-turn and offered striker Fernando Llorente a one-year deal weeks after the club released him. (Star)

Dean Henderson is close to agreeing a new long-term deal at Manchester United which would see him also seal a loan return to Sheffield United. (Star)

Everton are planning a shock move for £80m-rated Wilfried Zaha in a bid to beat Arsenal to the signature of the in-demand winger. (Mail)