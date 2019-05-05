Championship play-offs: Leeds United v Derby County - what you need to know

Have your say

Leeds United will take on Derby County in this season's Championship play-off semi-finals - here's what you need to know.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will face the Rams over two legs in the end-of-season play-offs with a spot in the Premier League up for grabs.

Here's what you need to know...

Why are Leeds United taking on Derby County?

After narrowly missing out on the top two, United sealed third spot in the Championship on Sunday despite a 3-2 defeat at Ipswich Town.

County earned a 3-1 victory over West Brom which saw Frank Lampard's side claim the final spot in sixth with Middlesbrough and Bristol City missing out.

Third place (Leeds) will now take on sixth place (Derby) over two legs for a spot in the play-off final at Wembley.

The winner on aggregate will progress into the final, with no away goals rule in play. Extra-time and penalties will be required should the tie end level after both games.

What dates will the fixtures take place?

Leeds will travel to Pride Park next Saturday (May 11) with kick-off set for 17:15 in Derbyshire.

The return leg will then take place the following Wednesday on May 15 at Elland Road (19:45).

How can I get tickets for Leeds United v Derby County?

Sales for the away leg are expected to begin on Monday afternoon - once the allocation for Pride Park is confirmed - using the club’s away tracker system. Away season ticket holders enrolled in Leeds ‘away auto cup scheme’ will automatically be allocated a seat.

Tickets for the home leg will be sold at category B prices and restricted to one per season ticket holder until the close of business on Tuesday, May 7.

Remaining tickets for Elland Road will then go on sale to platinum and gold members at 9am the following day and to silver members on Friday, May 10.

Which other teams are in the Championship play-off semi-finals?

West Brom (fourth) and Aston Villa (fifth) will contest the other play-off semi-final.

The cross-city rivals will face each other on May 11 (12:15) and May 14 (20:00) with the Baggies holding home advantage in the second leg.

When is the Championship play-off final?

The Championship play-off final will be held on Monday, May 27 (3pm kick-off).