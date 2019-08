And courtesy of data from Betoclock.com, we compare the Whites' opening day record over the last 10 years to their Championship rivals - ranked in order from lowest to highest. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Stoke City (24th) P10 W1 D3 L6 GD-5 = 6 points Getty Buy a Photo

2. Blackburn Rovers (23rd) P10 W1 D4 L5 GD-7 = 7 points Getty Buy a Photo

3. Birmingham City (22nd) P10 W1 D4 L5 GD-5 = 7 points Getty Buy a Photo

4. Barnsley (21st) P10 W2 D2 L6 GD-10 = 8 points Getty Buy a Photo

View more