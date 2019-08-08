Championship deadline day LIVE: Leeds United set for DOUBLE swoop, Huddersfield midfielder poised for exit - and all today's other major deals Deadline day Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Deadline Day - it's finally here! Keep your eye on our live blog throughout the day for all the latest comings and goings in the Championship - it's going to be a busy one! Hit refresh to reload the page. Leeds United receive late offers for defender Tom Pearce, including one from Wigan Athletic