Championship deadline day LIVE: Leeds United dealt blow in defender chase, Whites confirm goalkeeper signing - and all today's other major deals Deadline day Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Deadline Day - it's finally here! Keep your eye on our live blog throughout the day for all the latest comings and goings in the Championship - it's going to be a busy one, that's for sure! Hit refresh to reload the page. Leeds United sign 'one of the best young goalkeepers in France' as Illan Meslier joins from FC Lorient