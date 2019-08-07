Championship deadline day LIVE: Leeds United CONFIRM Eddie Nketiah deal, Huge update on Kalvin Phillips future - and all today's other major deals Deadline day Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Deadline Day - it's finally here! Keep your eye glued to our live blog throughout the day for all the latest comings and goings in the Championship - Be sure to refresh the page to see the latest updates. Leeds United land Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah on season-long loan