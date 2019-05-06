CHAMPIONS - recap a stunning afternoon as Leeds United's Under-23s claim PDL glory Elland Road. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United Under-23s take on Birmingham City in the Professional Development League national play-off final - follow our LIVE matchday blog below. Please refresh the page for updates. Penalty shoot-out drama sees Leeds United win PDL play-off final 'Kemar Roofe will be at his peak in the play-offs'. Marcelo Bielsa backs Leeds United striker to hit form in Derby County battle