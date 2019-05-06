Carlos Corberan salutes quick Marcelo Bielsa impact after Leeds United's PDL triumph

Carlos Corberan saluted the impact of Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa following the Under-23s Professional Development League triumph.

United claimed the PDL national title on Monday afternoon with a penalty shootout victory over Birmingham City at Elland Road.

The Whites development side capped off a fine season with silverware in front of a near 8,000 strong crowd in LS11 as Coberan's side brought the campaign to a close in fine style.

Leeds have relied heavily on the Under-23s pool of talent at first-team level to plug gaps with this season.

Bielsa has helped make the step look seamless for many after instilling a similar style of play across all academy levels.

Corberan, though, praised the quick impact of the Argentine's methods following a fine season for his side which ended in celebration.

“The team from the last year have been working more and we started to grow as a real competitive squad," he reflected.

“It was something very positive. At the same time, Marcelo arrived here and the connection with the first-team, for the 23s, they had a connection.

“Every day they are involved with his demands. Every day they are training with high intensity.

“At the end you have to start to think to be ambitious and if the first-team is competing for a high level of challenges then you have to do the same as Under-23s.

“The formation of our players is the same, we try to win every time. We try to develop the winning mentality of our players.

“They have shown they have developed this part. That is one of the keys in football.”