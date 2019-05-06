Carlos Corberan hails "incredible experience" as Leeds United seal PDL glory

Carlos Corberan hailed an "incredible experience" for his Leeds United Under-23s side as they sealed the Professional Development League national title.

United were crowned PDL champions on Monday afternoon in front of a near 8,000 strong crowd at Elland Road following a penalty shoot-out victory over Birmingham City.

The two sides failed to be separated after extra-time with the Whites and Blues cancelling each other out for much of the contest.

Leeds, though, claimed the title as Jack Clarke stepped up to fire United to a 4-2 victory from the spot which sparked wild celebrations.

United head coach Corberan, who had already seen his side claim the northern title last month, praised his players after an "incredible experience" that he believes will only aid their development.

"I think today was a very positive day for our players," Corberan reflected.

"They have lived an incredible experience. We came here to play the final full of people, it's something unbelievable. It makes you feel proud of our club.

"These types of experience will only help our players grow and improve in their careers. The fact that we played extra-time and penalties can help us to continue to grow.

"We are always thinking about how these experiences can help our players. Today was a very positive day for them."

Asked about the close link to the first-team in this season's development success, he said: "Marcelo is very focused on how every player is developing.

"We are trying to improve the strengths and weaknesses of every player. I think the connection is one of the keys, because they are playing games with the senior players.

"This teaches you a lot about the mentality that you need to be a professional football player. Every time you have contact with them you know what you need to do better."

United's support piled in their thousands to take in the fixture in in what was Corberan's reward after a gruelling 29-game campaign.

The Spaniard, though, couldn't hold back his admiration for those in attendance.

"It's unbelievable how big this club is," he said.

"They have shown they have the Leeds feeling inside themselves. They are going to help the Under-23s. It is something unbelievable and makes us feel very proud.

"We also feel a higher responsibility because when they come here we want to give them happiness."