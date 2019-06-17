Carabao Cup first round details announced - with the draw set to take place in a supermarket

The first round draw for the 2019/20 Carabao Cup will take place on Thursday, June 20 at 7pm.

Leeds United are among the initial 70 EFL clubs to be entered into the opening round of the competition.

The draw will commence later this week with teams being placed into northern and southern sections, similarly to last season's tournament.

Following the first round of the competition Premier League sides will then be entered into the second stage alongside Championship duo Cardiff City and Fulham.

First round fixtures are scheduled to be played the week commencing August 12.

The draw will be made by former League Cup winners John Barnes and Ray Parlour, and will take place in Colindale Morrisons on Thursday evening - just a short distance from Wembley stadium.

Fans will be able to watch the draw live via the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on the EFL's official Twitter page and EFL.com.