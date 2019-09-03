Calling all Leeds United fans! Share memories of your first game

What was your first Leeds United game?

Your Yorkshire Evening Post wants YOU to share your memories.

SEPTEMBER 2002: Alan Smith celebrates scoring the winning goal against Metalurh Zaporizhya in the UEFA Cup.

Responses will be used in paper and online as part of the newspaper's coverage of the club's centenary celebrations.

Andy Hutchinson said: "Everyone's first game - be that a win, loss or draw - will hold special memories as it will have sparked a lifetime of Whites watching. It could have been at Elland Road or on a cold Tuesday night away at Port Vale.

"Wherever and whenever it was we want to hear from you. And those who get in touch can look forward to seeing their first game brought to life using photos from the YEP archive. Marching on Together!"

Email: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or post your memories via facebook below.

MARCH 1994: Brian Deane and Gary Speed celebrate a goal during the Premiership clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

READ MORE: 53 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1992/93 'bring on the champions' season