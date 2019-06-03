Caleb Ekuban close to Leeds United exit as Trabzonspor look to wrap up move

Leeds United are set to begin the exodus of fringe players from Elland Road by finalising Caleb Ekuban’s permanent move to Trabzonspor.

United expect to confirm Ekuban’s departure in the coming days in the first of a number of low-level exits planned by the club.

Leeds want to raise money and free up wages to help their own summer recruitment drive and Ekuban is one of a number of surplus squad members earmarked to move on.

The forward spent this season on loan at Trabzonspor and convinced the Turkish Super Liga side to take up a pre-agreed option to sign him permanently.

Ekuban had previously completed just one full year at Elland Road but was ruled out of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans before this season began and is not seen as the answer to United’s goalscoring issues.

Leeds secured a loan fee when Ekuban switched to Turkey and have negotiated a seven-figure sum for his permanent move. Ekuban cost £500,000 when he arrived in England from Chievo in 2017.

United hope his exit will be followed by deals for Yosuke Ideguchi, Laurens De Bock and Samuel Saiz, despite Saiz being linked with a Spanish police investigation into match-fixing last week.

Alaves have an interest in the midfielder, who finished the season on loan at Getafe, while Valencia are also being heavily linked with him.