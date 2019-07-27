Leeds United ratings

Cagliari 1 Leeds United 1 - player ratings as Kalvin Phillips sees red at the Sardegna Arena

Leeds United played out a 1-1 draw with Serie A outfit Cagliari on Saturday evening at the Sardegna Arena - but how did we rate the players?

Check out how we scored the performance below and let us know your own ratings.

7/10. Beatenat his near post for the goal but made some important and vital saves afterwards. Looked far more assured. Hopefully a sign of things to come.

1. Kiko Casilla

6/10. Probably the best of the back three. Recovered to make a good tackle on Rog when danger loomed. Looked more assured than he has done.

2. Gaetano Berardi

5/10. A nervy start to life in defence. Missed a couple of clearances including the opening strike. Confident on the ball though. Dealt with Pavoletti better after some initial struggles.

3. Ben White

5/10. Caught out of position during the build-up to the opener. Slow start but did improve though never really had a standout moment.

4. Liam Cooper

