Burnley confirm signing of Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Premier League outfit Burnley have secured the capture of Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international started last term as the Whites number one stopper but fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Kiko Casilla in January.

The Spaniard made the jump straight into the United starting line-up under Marcelo Bielsa following his move from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Peacock-Farrell made his intentions clear over the summer revealing that if he failed to earn his spot back he may be forced to search for a new club. The Darlington-born man had also entered the final year of his contract in West Yorkshire.

He has now completed the move to Turf Moor in a deal believed to be worth £3.5million penning a four-year deal with the option of a fifth.

Peacock-Farrell told Burnley's official website: “I’m really happy to be here. A Premier League club is what you dream of when you are starting out in football and to say I’ve signed for Burnley is a massive honour.

“There’s massive competition here, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“The goalkeepers here are really good and two of them are England internationals. There’s something going on here that must be right.

“So to come here and be part of it, is something I’m really excited about.

“Popey and Heats came through from the Championship and established themselves here and that’s my aim as well.

“I would say it’s probably a long-term project. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up here.

“I’m not saying I’m coming here to replace anybody. I’m not. I’m here to learn and try and progress and be a better goalkeeper.

“I had my first session today and felt good. Hopefully I can hit the ground running and I’m looking forward to the weeks to come.”