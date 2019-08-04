Bristol City v Leeds United: TEAM NEWS - Ben White makes debut but Helder Costa on the bench

BEN WHITE makes his Leeds United debut in Sunday's Championship opener against Bristol City at Ashton Gate but summer marquee signing Helder Costa only makes the bench.

Brighton loanee centre-back White starts alongside captain Liam Cooper at the heart of the Whites defence, in front of Kiko Casilla in goal with Stuart Dallas and Barry Douglas at right back and left back respectively.

Premier League target Kalvin Phillips starts in midfield with the 23-year-old looking set to play the holding role behind Adam Forshaw.

But Wolves recruit Costa starts his Whites career on the bench with lone striker Patrick Bamford set to be supported by returning Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez on the flanks with Mateusz Klich in the no 10 role.

Gaetano Berardi is suspended following his red card in the play-offs semi final second leg defeat to Derby County while Kemar Roofe, Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are all injured.

Leeds United: Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford. Leeds subs: Miazek, Davis, Alioski, Gotts, Bogusz, Clarke, Costa.

Bristol City: Bentley, Hunt, Dasilva, Kalas, Brownhill, O’Dowda, Pack, Palmer, Moore, Diedhiou, Weimann. Subs: Wollacott, Baker, Taylor, Szmodics, Eliasson, Paterson, Rowe.