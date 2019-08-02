Bristol City v Leeds United: Press Conference LIVE BLOG - Marcelo Bielsa expected to give updates on Kemar Roofe and injuries Leeds United Live. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the latest from Thorp Arch as Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa faces the media ahead of Sunday's Championship opener at Ashton Gate. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United news LIVE: Angus Kinnear on 'twists and turns' of transfer window, Kemar Roofe linked with move