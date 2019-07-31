Bristol City v Leeds United - how to watch, who is the referee, what time is kick-off and everything you need to know

Have your say

Leeds United raise the curtain on the coming Championship campaign this weekend as they make the trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the clash:

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson. (Getty)

What time is kick-off?

Leeds United's trip to Bristol City will take place at 4:30pm on Sunday, August 4.

How can I watch the game?

The opening day Championship clash has been selected for live TV broadcast and will be shown on exclusive EFL rights holders subscription-based channel Sky Sports.

Where is the game taking place?

The fixture will take place at Ashton Gate, the home of Bristol City football club.

Who is the referee for Bristol City v Leeds United?

The referee for this weekend's clash will be Tim Robinson - he took charge of United four times in the Championship last term - alongside linesmen Ian Cooper and Jonathan Hunt. The fourth official will be John Brooks.

What is Leeds United's record like against Bristol City?

The Whites record against Bristol City is historically very strong.

The pair have met just 40 times with United winning 23 of those fixtures. There have also been nine draws and eight defeats against the Robins.

Is there any early team news for either side?

Gaetano Berardi will be suspended for the fixture at Ashton Gate while Luke Ayling, Tyler Roberts and Kemar Roofe all remain sidelined.

Marcelo Bielsa will be providing a more detailed update on the status of his Whites squad during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the fixture.

Bristol City's latest injury worries can be found here.