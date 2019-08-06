Bristol City send controversial email to Leeds United and fellow Championship clubs

Bristol City have written to Leeds United and their Championship rivals to inform them that in the event of injury, they will refuse to kick the ball out of play unless it is due to a ‘serious head injury’.

Robins boss Lee Johnson addressed the email after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to the Whites after the hosts refused to kick the ball out of play when Mateusz Klich was down - sparking a brawl on the touchline.

Last season, Marcelo Bielsa and co were subjected to similar controversy of their own when Klich opened the scoring against Aston Villa, only for Bielsa to tell his players to allow Villa to equalise.

"It's fine. We sent an email out to the clubs because this happens often," said Johnson, during his post-match press conference at the weekend.

"Somebody goes down and sometimes it's tactical, because people try and gain an advantage and sometimes it's genuine.

"So we just decided as a club that we're going to make a rule for the 46 games that we're going to let the referee manage the game.

"If the referee sees a head injury he will stop the game but if it's not a head injury he will play on."