Bristol City and Lee Johnson could lose out to Leeds United again this week as Whites join race for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson faces the prospect of losing out to Leeds United twice in a matter of days.

Johnson admitted there was a 'gulf in quality' between his Robins and Marcelo Bielsa's Whites on Sunday, after Leeds won the Championship season opener 3-1.

He said a total of five players would be needed, were the Robins to compete with clubs like Leeds United this season.

But in what could be a further blow for the Bristol City boss, Leeds have set their sights on one of his top transfer targets.

Arsenal 20-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah is on the radar of a huge number of clubs, which includes Bristol City and now Leeds United.

The Robins feel they're in a strong position to land the forward on loan, but Whites director of football Victor Orta is said to be strongly pressing the case for a temporary move to Elland Road.

Arsenal's highly rated youngster has represented England to Under 21 level and made nine first team appearances for the Gunners.

He scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-1 win at Burnley in May and has impressed in pre-season, but still looks set for a season long loan away from the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah has joined Ryan Kent on Leeds' list of potential last minute additions, although the yet-to-be-confirmed sale of Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht is what will allow them to go back into the transfer market before Thursday's 5pm deadline.

The Whites also want a goalkeeper in, following last week's sale to Burnley of Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

And there's still talk in Italy of Leeds taking a look at Inter Milan attacker Facundo Colidio and his team-mate Ryan Nolan, a defender.