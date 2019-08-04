Bristol City 1 Leeds United 3 - player ratings as Pablo Hernandez stars at Ashton Gate Leeds United secured a 3-1 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday afternoon as Marcelo Bielsa began his second term with a victory. Take a look below as Graham Smyth hands out the scores on the opening day of the season. 1. Kiko Casilla 6 - Came off his line at every given opportunity but didn't always get the ball, punching Cooper on one occasion. Had one big save to make, made it. Getty other Buy a Photo 2. Barry Douglas 6 - Quiet. Came under a lot of pressure during a first half spell when Bristol were dangerous down the flanks. Didn't offer too much going forward. Getty other Buy a Photo 3. Liam Cooper 7 - Very solid. Had the measure of big striker Famara Diedhio throughout, won his headers. Commanding. Getty ugc Buy a Photo 4. Ben White 7 - Recovered from a couple of early giveaways to put together an accomplished display. Calm on the ball, defended well too. Getty other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4