Leeds United ratings

Bristol City 1 Leeds United 3 - player ratings as Pablo Hernandez stars at Ashton Gate

Leeds United secured a 3-1 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday afternoon as Marcelo Bielsa began his second term with a victory.

Take a look below as Graham Smyth hands out the scores on the opening day of the season.

1. Kiko Casilla

6 - Came off his line at every given opportunity but didn't always get the ball, punching Cooper on one occasion. Had one big save to make, made it.
2. Barry Douglas

6 - Quiet. Came under a lot of pressure during a first half spell when Bristol were dangerous down the flanks. Didn't offer too much going forward.
3. Liam Cooper

7 - Very solid. Had the measure of big striker Famara Diedhio throughout, won his headers. Commanding.
4. Ben White

7 - Recovered from a couple of early giveaways to put together an accomplished display. Calm on the ball, defended well too.
