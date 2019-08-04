Bristol City 1 Leeds United 3 LIVE: recap, reaction and analysis; Helder Costa and Liam Cooper salute perfect start; Robins shown up says Lee Johnson Lee Johnson and Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction from Ashton Gate as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites begin their new Championship campaign against Lee Johnson's Robins. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Bristol City 1 Leeds United 3 - Pablo Hernandez provides spark as Whites make winning start 'It's a strong bench!' - Leeds United fans react to Bristol City team news