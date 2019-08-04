Bristol City 1 Leeds United 3 LIVE: recap, reaction and analysis as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites start Championship campaign with a bang Lee Johnson and Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction from Ashton Gate as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites begin their new Championship campaign against Lee Johnson's Robins. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. 'It's a strong bench!' - Leeds United fans react to Bristol City team news