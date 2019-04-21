Brentford v Leeds United: The lowdown on the Bees key absences, strong home form, stats and what Thomas Frank has said

Have your say

Leeds United make the trip to Griffin Park on Easter Monday to take on Brentford in the Championship - but what do you need to know about the Bees?

What are Brentford's injury/suspension worries?

Brentford have a number of concerns ahead of the Easter Monday clash with Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Bees defender Henrik Dalsgaard will miss the fixture through suspension following his sending off against Millwall on Good Friday.

Full-back Yoann Barbet is also expected to be sidelined with an ankle injury while number one goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) and influential forward Said Benrahma (ankle) have both been ruled out for the season.

Benrahma in particular has played a key role for Thomas Frank's side this season bagging 10 goals and 14 assists.

What is Brentford's current form?

Current form: LDWLD

Brentford have won just once in their last five Championship fixtures, with Thomas Frank's side sat 15th in the table.

That single victory came against already relegated Ipswich Town before a defeat to Reading and a Good Friday 1-1 draw with Millwall followed.

The Bees, though, boast the best home record outside of the top three in the division with their away form proving their achilles heel.

12 wins, four draws and five defeats make up their 21 home fixtures this season so far.

What are Brentford's key stats...

Games played: 43

Goals scored: 67

Goals conceded: 59

Yellow cards: 71

Red cards: 3

Shots per game (avg): 14.9

Possession (avg): 56.5%

Top goalscorer: Neal Maupay (23)

Top assists: Said Benrahma (14)

What has Thomas Frank said?

"It will be fantastic to play a top game with a top performance and hopefully get the win.," said Frank.

"When we are on it - we drew 1-1 with them at Elland Road earlier this season - we played a top game and deserved to win. That's not a problem to play a top game and a top performance.

"Whether we'll win or not, we don't know. That's the luck.

"For us it's about getting the consistency and getting a point away from home like we did today. I'm 100% sure we'll perform on Monday."

Things to look out for...

Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine home matches against Leeds in all competitions.

Victory for the Whites will be their first at the Bees for the first time since 1950.

Leeds have lost nine of their past 10 league matches on Easter Monday.