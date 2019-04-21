Brentford v Leeds United: No time to draw breath for head coach Marcelo Bielsa

MARCELO BIELSA admits Leeds United are heading for tomorrow’s crucial Championship clash at Brentford without the opportunity to draw breath from a “serious wound” suffered against Wigan.

Leeds saw their automatic promotion destiny fall out of their own hands with Good Friday’s 2-1 loss at home to 10-man Wigan Athletic which damagingly followed a 2-0 success for Sheffield United at home to 10-man Nottingham Forest.

Patrick Bamford has a shot saved against Wigan Athletic.

With just three games left, the Whites have subsequently dropped to third on goal difference behind Chris Wilder’s Blades who head to Hull City tomorrow afternoon with a plus six superior goal difference to United’s.

Even three more wins will not be enough for Leeds if Sheffield United sign off with nine points.

The Blades follow tomorrow’s clash at 10th-placed Hull with next Saturday teatime’s hosting of already-relegated Ipswich Town before ending the season a week on Sunday at 16th-placed Stoke City.

Leeds follow tomorrow’s 5.15pm kick-off at the 15th-placed Bees with next Sunday lunchtime’s hosting of a fifth-placed Aston Villa side who have won nine in a row before signing off at Ipswich on the Championship’s final day.

Marcelo Bielsa.

United’s players were left licking their wounds by Friday’s Latics reverse with Leeds’ players visibly dejected at the full-time whistle.

Yet Whites head coach Bielsa admitted there was no time to pause for thought with the Argentinian left with no choice but to quickly generate a positive response in tomorrow evening’s clash at Griffin Park.

Bielsa admitted Friday’s loss was “a very serious wound in the worst moment” and said: “What we need is a breath between two games.

“But reality denies us this moment of relaxing and this obligies us to send the messages to get what we are looking for.”

Leeds look set to once again be without skipper Liam Cooper for tomorrow’s clash due to a pulled gluteal muscle.