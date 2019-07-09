Brentford director and Thomas Frank cast verdict on Pontus Jansson's Leeds United switch

Brentford director Phil Giles says that club "reacted quickly" to secure the services of Pontus Jansson.

The Bees landed the signature of the central defender on Monday night as he completed a £5.5million move to Griffin Park.

Jansson has been deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road following a breakdown in relationship with the Whites.

The Swedish international failed to return to Thorp Arch for pre-season after being handed "extended leave" and has now secured a permanent switch to West London.

The 28-year-old made 120 appearances for United during a three-year stay in West Yorkshire, bagging nine goals in the process.

Brentford, though, landed his services after interest from abroad and Bees co-director of football Giles admitted it was a move that took them by surprise.

"Pontus is not a player we have been tracking for some time," he said.

"In fact, it was only very recently that we were alerted to his availability and reacted quickly to the opportunity. It says a lot about Pontus that he chose to sign for Brentford as much as we chose to sign him.

"There is a mutual feeling that we can be successful together, and we wish him well during his time with us."

Head coach Frank added: "Pontus is a top defender who brings immense professionalism, a great attitude, experience, defensive robustness, leadership qualities, and threat from set pieces to our side.

"Everyone knows about the Brentford model but to develop the young players we have here, we also need experience and quality in the squad to get the perfect balance.

"To have someone with his CV turn down other offers to join us shows where we stand as a club now.”