Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists former Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is up for the challenge of Elland Road

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Pontus Jansson is up for the challenge of facing former employers Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday evening in the Championship.

The 28-year-old swapped West Yorkshire for West London this summer in a shock £5.5m move away from the club.

Jansson was a key member of Marcelo Bielsa's outfit last term, featuring 39 times which earned him a spot in the Championship team of the year.

Rumours of unrest behind the scenes began to surface during pre-season, before the Swedish international eventually departed LS11 for Griffin Park.

Bees boss Frank, though, says that Jansson is now ready for the challenge of facing his former employers as the two come to blows in league action tomorrow night.

“I think he's all up to it and looking forward to that game massively," Frank told the Wandsworth Times.

“Of course, he hopes, and we all hope, that we can write a nice fairytale. That we go up there and win and he scores the winning header, that would be beautiful.

"It's not often going to be like that but he's up for it, we're up for it, but it's just like another game.

“We know that they [the fans] will probably be on him every time he has the ball or something like that but it's football.

“The funny thing is when you're at the game you sometimes don't listen to the fans. You hear that there's a lot of sound but it's just there, and if it's higher or lower then you don't notice in a way unless you lose your focus. That's when they can get into your head.

“But if you're in it it's just like another game.”

Frank also admitted that his side would need leaders across the pitch if they are to get a positive result, and couldn't just rely on Jansson to pull them through the evening.

He added: “The first three games and the following 42 games he [Pontus] needs to be a leader.

"He needs to be a strong personality for us and he has shown already that he is a strong personality in many, many good ways.

“But we also need more than Pontus to step up. In a game like that, you need at least seven or eight players to hit a good, slash top, performance. Then you can have two or three who don't hit the top [level].

“We need more than Pontus to step up and more than him to take responsibility and leadership.

"It will be one of the toughest away games we can play. We are going up there confident, we know that we are a good side. We need to hit our top level Wednesday then we can go there and win.

"We hugely respect Leeds and what they can do, they have been looking bright and sharp from the start of the season. We know what to expect but what to expect doesn't mean it will be easy."