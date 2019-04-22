Brentford 2 Leeds United 0: Phil Hay's player ratings as Marcelo Bielsa suffers damaging Griffin Park defeat

Have your say

Leeds United saw their automatic promotion hopes take a major blow on Easter Monday with a 2-0 defeat to Brentford at Griffin Park.

But how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores...

Maupay and Canos came up with classy finishes and Leeds were split wide open before both of those goals. His terrific save from Canos counted for nothing. 6/10

As ever, got himself forward but it was clear early on that that Uniteds attacking play was hitting dead ends, as it did against Wigan. 5/10

Has been badly out of sorts in the past two games and was at sixes and sevens for both goals. A player who Leeds always need in form. 4/10

Back from a muscle injury and although neither strike was flattering defensively, he at least did some good work around them. 6/10

No chance to get involved before injury ended his outing. N/A

A big call to play him ahead of Kalvin Phillips but Forshaw was arguably the pick of a bad bunch. Nonetheless, the change didnt work. 5/10

Its been a long, long time since Klich lit up a game and he didnt ever look like doing so at Griffin Park. 5/10

A game where he needed to be 100 per cent sharp and wasnt. Let some good openings run away from him in the first half. 4/10

Floated through the contest and did very little to remind Brentford that he was on the pitch, despite opportunities to attack. 4/10