Bielsa, Lampard, the key stat that gives Whites hope and fifth time lucky? 5 things you need to know ahead of Leeds United's play-off clash with Derby County

Missed any of the build-up ahead of Leeds United's Championship play-off semi-final first leg with Derby County? Here are five things you need to know ahead of the showdown at Pride Park..

1 - What Bielsa has said...

"This is a football episode that everyone wants to live," Bielsa said.

"Both semi-final games [against Derby] are going to be very attractive and the winner will play the final at Wembley, which will be a spectacle.

"The team that wins at Wembley will get promoted. You cannot have a bigger goal than this, and the motivation to face this challenge comes by itself."

2 - What Frank Lampard has said...

"We mustn't forget they have beaten us twice, we mustn't forget they have finished points above us in the league," Lampard said.

"They are a strong team and at one point looked certainties to be promoted. Although they have dropped out of that, I still respect them hugely. But we will be ready.

"I'm not taking form into account. If we are going to have any chance of getting to Wembley we are going to have two really tough games."

3 - Whites physiological edge?

Leeds made light work of Derby County on both occasions during the regular season.

A 4-1 victory at Pride Park last August for United was followed by a 2-0 win for the Whites in January at Elland Road.

It's 6-1 on aggregate over the two games, but will it provide any physiological edge for Marcelo Bielsa's side?

We'll find out this evening...

4 - The third-placed stat that gives Leeds hope...

The third-placed side in the second tier has won promotion through the play-offs in their current form on 11 occasions (37%), more than any other position.

Will it be a good omen for United?

5 - Fifth time lucky...

United are entering the end-of-season play-offs for the fifth time in their history.

Leeds have never won promotion this way, losing most recently to Millwall 10 years ago in 2009 in the League One semi-finals.

Fifth times a charm, right?