Bielsa backed to sign Wolves ace | QPR near deal for ex-Rangers captain | Leeds star wanted by 'everyone' | Barnsley bid for Celtic target rejected | EFL bring in 'Rooney rule' | Bristol City want Premier League striker - Championship rumours

All the latest transfer news and speculation from the Championship.

Middlesbrough are expected to name their new boss next week. Jonathan Woodgate remains favourite to replace Tony Pulis. (Teeside Live)

Bristol City are keen on signing Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan. They have been boosted by the news Sheffield United are not interested in re-signing the player. (Bristol Live)

Leeds United have been backed to sign Wolves ace Helder Costa by former player Danny Mills. The pundit believes a loan-to-buy option will work. (Daily Star)

Fulham will welcome back Aboubakar Kamara for their Championship season. The player was bombed out of the club after an incident but he's being given a second chance by Scott Parker. (The Sun)

