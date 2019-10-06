Ben White welcomes Marcelo Bielsa backing after strong Leeds United start

Leeds United loanee Ben White has welcomed the backing of head coach Marcelo Bielsa following a strong start to the season.

The 21-year-old central defender joined the United ranks in the summer from Premier League outfit Brighton on a season-long loan deal.

White has made a seamless transition into the heart of Bielsa's back four and has featured in all 11 of Leeds' Championship outings this campaign.

The Argentine has been vocal in his praise for the young defender after a quick start to life in West Yorkshire.

White - who is making his first steps at Elland Road in second tier football - wants to continue concentrating on his football but admitted he was flattered by the early season praise.

"Obviously having a manager like Bielsa say that about me is really nice," White admitted.

"I just need to carry on and keep going, and do my thing."

United fell to a third defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon at the hands of Millwall.

Gaetano Berardi was controversially sent off in the opening exchanges of the game, before the Lions ran out 2-1 winners at The Den.

"We didn't think we were going to lose the game," White revealed.

"We had confidence coming out for the second half. We thought we'd get the goals back and get the win.

"All the boys put in a big shift. It was always going to be hard. It's just one of those games. We couldn't really do much more."