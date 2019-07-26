Bars in short supply for Leeds United fans around Cagliari Calcio's home of Sardegna Arena

LEEDS UNITED'S fans in Sardinia will find a distinct lack of bars surrounding Sardegna Arena come Saturday night's friendly against Cagliari Calcio (kick-off 7.30pm BST).

Cagliari's ground is around 4km south west of the city centre itself with the stadium and under construction new stadium next door surrounded by very little but for a shop selling Cagliari merchandise and also alcohol.

ARMBANDS AND BEER: The strange scene inside Bar Enoteca opposite Sardegna Arena.

The small 'Bar Enoteca' - situated just around the corner from the Curva Nord end of the Arena - has a small outside seating arena and the local Ichnusa beer on tap but that aside there is little to offer visiting fans apart from a supermarket which is also a five-minute walk away.

There are a handful of bars and restaurants within approximately a 15-minute walk of the stadium on the Via della Pineta street but otherwise the main activity is in the centre and around the marina.