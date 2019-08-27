Barry Douglas hails Leeds United's belief in battling Stoke City penalty defeat

Barry Douglas hailed Leeds United's belief as a key factor in the Whites second half comeback against Stoke City at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The Whites crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties in LS11 as the Potters sealed a 5-4 shootout victory and passage into the third round.

United had earlier fallen two goals behind on the night thanks to strikes from Danny Batth and Sam Vokes for the visitors, but a battling display in the second period saw United draw level just nine minutes from time.

Eddie Nketiah pounced on a Jack Butland mistake before Helder Costa met a Leif Davis cross to level up the tie in final 10 minutes.

Douglas, though, says that the belief that has been instilled in West Yorkshire meant that Marcelo Bielsa's young side never felt out of the tie even at the interval.

"He just said that we needed to keep doing what we were doing," Douglas said.

"We had to keep believing. If we get the next goal we could go on and get the win. We always believed that. Again I think the boys showed that never say die attitude.

"We've got that belief that we're never out of it. Even if we're one or two goals down we know that we're going to create chances.

"On another day we'd maybe have scored more in the ninety minutes."

Asked about the shootout defeat, he said: "It's a bitter blow but that's football when it goes to a penalty shootout. It's ultimately a toss of the coin and unfortunately we never had the luck of the draw tonight."