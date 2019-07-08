Barry Douglas hails Helder Costa boost following Leeds United's fresh arrivals

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas believes the arrival of former team-mate Helder Costa has given everyone in the Whites camp a "big boost".

United unveiled the capture of Costa last week on an initial one-year loan deal, with the winger set to make the move permanent next summer signing a four-year contract.

The 25-year-old is a familiar face for the Scot having secured promotion to the Premier League together with Wolves during the 2017/18 campaign.

The pair linked up on the left hand side of Nuno Espirito Santo's outfit, forming a strong partnership as Wanderers secured the Championship title.

Douglas, though, believes the Portuguese playmaker has lifted spirits at Thorp Arch following his arrival at Elland Road.

"Helder is a great acquisition for the club," he said.

"For the team it has given everyone a big boost because he's got so much quality. We'll hopefully see that this season. He's a player that can create stuff from nothing and unlock defences.

"I think that's what we'll be looking for this year."

The Whites have also been boosted by the signings of Jack Harrison and Ben White at senior level. While youngster Jack Clarke completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur before returning to the club immediately on loan.

Asked about seeing more fresh faces around the training ground, Douglas added: "It's a boost, especially after last year.

"It's always nice to see a few new faces coming in and look forward to the challenge ahead.

"We're looking forward to it. Once the games come we'll get to see how each other play and get to know everyone a bit better.

"Hopefully we can go and be successful."

United will this week return to action with pre-season friendlies at York City and Guiseley following a gruelling two weeks under Marcelo Bielsa.

"It's progressing nice," Douglas continued.

"It's been hard work. I think the boys are obviously tired but we're working hard and getting fitter. We're looking forward to the games coming in the next few weeks.

"We work towards that, obviously it's hard work the first few weeks but it's nice to get that first game out of the way and get that feeling back. That feeling of competing and playing."