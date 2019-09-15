Barnsley 0 Leeds United 2 - Super sub Eddie Nketiah strikes late to topple Reds at Oakwell

Leeds United scored twice in the final 10 minutes at Oakwell on Sunday lunchtime as Marcelo Bielsa's secured a 2-0 victory over Barnsley.

The Argentine was forced into once change as Adam Forshaw dropped out of the squad having failed a late fitness test with a minor hip injury.

Jamie Shackleton came into the starting line-up while Tyler Roberts made a first appearance of the campaign on the bench after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

It was the hosts who started the better of the two teams but Patrick Bamford forced the first save of the afternoon as he burst through on goal.

Brad Collins got down well to keep out his strike before Mallik Wilks fired back for the Reds testing the palms of Kiko Casilla in the United goal.

After a spell for the visitors Bielsa's side found their feet but it was again the Spaniard in goal who had to get down low to keep out a Luke Thomas.

Bamford again went close as did Pablo Hernandez who blazed a Jack Harrison cutback over the back from inside the box.

The latter, though, really should've opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time as a corner found its way to his feet at the back post but his volley struck the outside of the woodwork from close-range.

United introduced Helder Costa at the break and he was immediately involved as he provided a low ball into the box for Bamford but the striker saw his goal ruled out for offside.

Cassilla again had to keep out effort from Wilks and Cauley Woodrow before the stopper scrambled and effort off the line from a corner.

Bielsa introduced Eddie Nketiah with 15 minutes to go as a frustrated Bamford was replaced.

Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas both saw efforts blocked before the Arsenal loanee made his impact count.

Costa won a free-kick with Kalvin Phillips drilling a ball to the back post for Nketiah who volleyed home to send the travelling fans wild behind the goal.

Klich then added a second as time expired from the spot as former Whites defender Aapo Halme took out Nketiah with Keith Stroud pointing to the spot.

With the victory United hauled themselves back to the top of the Championship standings.

Barnsley: Collins, Williams (Pinillos 70'), Andersen, Brown (Bahre 79'), Woodrow, Cavare, Thomas (Thiam 66'), Sibbick, Halme, Mowatt, Wilks. Subs: Walton, Chaplin, Green, Oduor, Pinillos.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Shackleton, Hernandez, Harrison (Costa 45'), Klich, Bamford (Nketiah 70'). Subs: Meslier, Berardi, Douglas, Gotts, Roberts.

Referee: Keith Stroud.

Attendance: 17,598