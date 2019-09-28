'Barging on Together' - Leeds United fans arrive in style ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Leeds United make the trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon in the Championship as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

United will be backed by a 3,000 strong crowd at The Valley, with some of those who have made the trip arriving in style ahead of kick-off in the capital.

On the pitch, Leeds are looking to continue their strong start to the season and can regain top spot in the division with a victory.

Charlton, though, are winless in their last two outings having continued their momentum following promotion from League One last term.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer will take on his former side for the first time as a head coach in south London.

You can follow all the latest here with our live blog.