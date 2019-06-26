Bailey Peacock-Farrell shuns week off and discusses competition with Kiko Casilla to be Leeds United No 1

BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL turned down the option of another week off to give himself the best possible chance of reclaiming the no 1 jersey at Leeds United ahead of Kiko Casilla.

Peacock-Farrell lost his place as first choice 'keeper back in January as United signed triple-Champions League winning shotstopper Casilla from Real Madrid.

Yet Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell remains fully focused on the challenge of winning back his place in time for the start of the new Championship season which for Leeds begins at Bristol City on Sunday, August 4.

Having represented Northern Ireland in two European Championships qualifiers on June 8 and June 11 alongside Whites team-mate Stuart Dallas, Peacock-Farrell was given the option of taking another week off before returning to pre-season training but the 22-year-old was among the vast majority of players back at Thorp Arch on Monday.

A second select group including some of the club's internationals will return this weekend.

"Me and Stuey had an option of having another week off," Peacock-Farrell told LUTV.

"For me, for what I wanted to do and what I wanted to set out for this season, I thought if I took that extra week off I am a week behind in terms of preparation for the season and almost the race starts now for the start of the season and what better way to start it than be here.

"I knew if I took that extra week off I would probably regret when I was there and I wouldn't be able to relax anyway.

"What I know in my head is I want to be here and I want to fight and to push to play here so I think the best way for me to do that is to be here on the first day."

Assessing the battle with Casilla to become first choice 'keeper, Peacock-Farrell admitted: "That's both our aims.

"That's probably the worst thing about being a goalkeeper, only one of you can play.

"Me and Kiko get on really well. He came in and he settled in really well and we have got on great.

"But both of us want to play obviously and if I want to do that then I need to be here and not on holiday or having another week off.

"We are going to be pushing each other in training and we will see what the manager does come that first game."