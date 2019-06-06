Bailey Peacock-Farrell in Leeds United quit threat

Bailey Peacock-Farrell will look to leave Leeds if he cannot regain the number one spot next season.

The Northern Ireland goalkeeper has one year remaining on his deal but said he is yet to enter talks over a new contract and does not want to stay at Elland Road if it is only to sit on the bench.

"If I stay at Leeds I'll be staying at Leeds to play,'' the 22-year-old said. "The two scenarios would probably be I'm staying at Leeds and I'm playing or I'll have to be elsewhere I think."

Leeds intend to make Peacock-Farrell an offer to extend his contract and are also ready to listen to offers for first-choice Kiko Casilla, just four months after signing the Spaniard from Real Madrid.

Casilla has another four years on his deal but he tops the wage bill at Elland Road with a salary of over £30,000 a week and Leeds are reluctant to continue carrying it in the Championship.

The club, however, would look for a replacement for him despite Peacock-Farrell's determination to regain the starting place he lost to Casilla in January.

Peacock-Farrell said the club had indicated they planned to offer him a new deal but have yet to follow that up.

"They said they wanted to open discussions on a contract but that was two weeks ago and I still haven't heard anything,'' he said.

"But then they also said that last season. We're a season gone and it still hasn't happened. I don't know what to make of it."

Peacock-Farrell began the season as first choice for Marcelo Bielsa and kept 10 clean sheets in 28 appearances.

The former Middlesbrough prospect said that Casilla's arrival left him in a "strange" position as the progress he had made at the start of the season was in danger of going to waste if he is now sidelined.

"The aim is to be playing football, I have to,'' he said. "I'm not one of those goalkeepers who could be content with sitting on the bench and picking up a wage.''