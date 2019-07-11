Bailey Peacock-Farrell highlights positive vibes at Leeds United

BAILEY Peacock-Farrell has hailed a positive vibe in the Leeds United camp with the goalkeeper and his Whites “raring to go” for the start of the new Championship campaign.

Leeds took in their first pre-season friendly with last night’s clash at York City with Marcelo Bielsa’s men back in action this evening with another friendly at Guiseley.

United have been back in training for two and a half weeks with Peacock-Farrell admitting head coach Marcelo Bielsa has again been working his players extremely hard with double sessions and daily work lasting from 9am until 7pm.

That approach made United one of the fittest teams in the Championship last term with the Whites falling away in the last month to miss out on automatic promotion in finishing third.

Leeds then suffered heartache in the play-offs semi finals losing to Derby County over two legs but Peacock-Farrell says his men are feeling optimistic about the new campaign which will begin away at Bristol City on Sunday, August 4.

Opening up on the feeling in the camp, Peacock-Farrell said: “Positivity. Obviously pre-season is about getting ready and we are trying our hardest and we have got a lot of games going on.

“I think we just can’t wait for the season to start. It’s good to be back in with everyone else.

"Pre-season is always hard and especially with our manager but we are ready and raring to go.”

Assessing just how tough pre-season training under Bielsa was, the goalkeeper said: “Probably several gym sessions, double training sessions and maybe a little bit in between, usually between nine and seven.”