Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah continues to excite Leeds United fans with two goals for England Under 21s

Have your say

Eddie Nketiah did his growing reputation as a deadly goalscorer no harm with another two goals tonight, this time in the colours of his country.

The Arsenal striker, on loan at Leeds United for the season, scored twice for England Under 21s in their 3-2 win in Turkey.

He opened the scoring from close range in the Euro U21 qualifier after just four minutes, then brought England level at 2-2 on 74 minutes, after taking a pass from Manchester City prospect Phil Foden.

The young Lions got the winner a minute later when Reiss Nelson, another Arsenal youngster, found the net.

Nketiah has thrilled Whites supporters with his goalscoring cameos already this season.

The 20-year-old has three goals in four outings for Leeds since joining on a deadline day loan deal.

Elsewhere in international action tonight, club captain Liam Cooper has made his Scotland debut against Russia and Alfie McCalmont started Northern Ireland Under 21s ' clash with Malta - just 24 hours after making his debut for the senior side at Windsor Park.

And midfielder Mateusz Klich was in the starting line-up for Poland's game against Slovenia.